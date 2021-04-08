The Park Service said in a statement that the event, which would have commemorated the nation’s 245th birthday, cannot go on “without the excitement and sound provided by these high school bands, drill teams and other youth organizations.”
Litterst called the parade “collateral damage” from the pandemic but said the fireworks display might still go on. Though the parade was canceled last year, the fireworks went off amid protests in Washington, D.C., that began after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and a speech by President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House.
“There’s been no decision on anything yet other than the parade,” Litterst said.
Diversified Events, the Arizona-based contractor that partners with the Park Service for the parade, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
In a year without the pandemic, bands from across the country apply to join the parade, which travels down Constitution Avenue around noon ahead of the evening’s fireworks display.
“We share everyone’s disappointment in this decision and look forward to presenting this red, white and blue celebration of America’s birthday again on July 4, 2022,” the Park Service said.