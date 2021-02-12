Other proposals would make it easier for prisoners to return to D.C. by speeding construction of a halfway house in Northeast and transferring those in Federal Bureau of Prisons custody to D.C. near the end of their sentences. The report comes after months of nationwide protests over the treatment of Black people by law enforcement following the death of George Floyd.

The 26-member group formed in 2019 to “ensure that any jail in D.C. is only one part of a just and equitable system,” according to the report released Thursday. Members include representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services, nonprofit groups serving former prisoners, survivors of sex crimes and several other groups. It also includes D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) and D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6).

The report said a lower prison population at the D.C. Jail amid the pandemic “transformed the perception — even within the Task Force — of our capacity to change how D.C.’s justice system operates.” The city reduced the jail’s population from more than 1,800 last February to 1,269 in June to reduce coronavirus transmission, according to the report.

“We can all now more clearly envision a future with drastically fewer incarcerated people,” the report said.

D.C. police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger said the report is “one of several collaborative efforts looking at how to improve the criminal justice system.” But there are many demands on the department, she said, noting the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and events throughout 2020.

“We do not think that drastic reductions in policing will help to safeguard our residents absent significant structural changes in other safety and service mechanisms that have been tested and proven effective here in the District,” Metzger wrote in an email.

A spokeswoman for the office of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) did not respond to a request for comment about the proposals.

The report proposed 80 alterations to the city’s justice institutions that it says are “designed to change the failed systems currently in place.” The proposals would touch most parts of the criminal justice system, including policing and parole.

Task force members recommended the city “divest” from its police department, reducing the number of patrol officers by 25 percent, cutting budgets for “crowd control supplies” and “military style equipment” and removing police “from regular contact with schools.”

The report offered a stark snapshot of racial disparities among D.C. inmates in the federal prison system. More than 3,000 D.C. inmates in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons on July 4, 2020 — the day a survey was conducted — were Black, while 135 were White.

“In the wake of many tragic deaths and abuses of Black people at the hands of police, protests for racial justice erupted in D.C. and across the nation in 2020,” the report said. “In recognition that conversations about racism in the criminal justice system have long been silenced, the Task Force is explicitly naming that reality and committing to anti-racism in its work.”

In a statement, Allen said the D.C. Jail is “a relic from a time when we believed only punishment would deter people from committing crimes and keep us safe.” He said safety is the result of a commitment to rehabilitation, healing and accountability in the justice system.

Misty Thomas, executive director of the Council for Court Excellence, a nonprofit organization that advocates for prisoners and others in the justice system, said the proposals were transformative.

