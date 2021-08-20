“What we saw last week is really alarming and disturbing,” D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) said, noting the Northeast Washington incident and multiple other shootings that took place over the previous weekend. “We have a lot of work to do.”
The meeting at the UPO Anacostia Community Service Center, which lasted just over two hours, included White, D.C. Gun Violence Prevention Director Linda Harllee Harper, D.C. Police Cmdr. John Branch and dozens of Ward 8 residents. All expressed fatigue at watching such incidents unfold again and again. More participants chimed in virtually via Facebook, expressing the need for more robust action from the city government to prevent crime.
“We have to get to the point where we all expect zero murders,” Harper said.
Harper, who was appointed to the newly created position in January, said the stabbing of 15-year-old Kemon Payne hit particularly close to home, since she has a 15-year-old, too. Since February, she has gone to a meeting at 8:30 every morning with other city leaders focused specifically on reviewing the violence from the night before.
City leaders believe that crime rates are higher in regions where residents do not have enough access to jobs, housing, food or other needs. They hope to develop more programs such as Building Blocks DC, so crime statistics will go down in neighborhoods suffering higher rates of violence.
Harper said that the D.C. mayor’s office has been working on providing public health programs, such as Building Blocks DC, an initiative started under Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to lower gun violence by coordinating crime intervention, social services and community outreach in 151 blocks that the city has identified as hot spots for crime. In the past year, the mayor’s office made an initial $15 million investment in gun violence prevention for the city, and the fiscal 2022 budget will include about $59 million for such efforts.
“Are we going to solve gun violence by ourselves? No,” Harper said. “But I do believe we’re in a unique position.”
But there also needs to be more work done to ensure that those who needed the resources know they are available, she said. Many of the people who are eligible for the city’s programs don’t know that they are.
White invited residents in the crowd to share potential solutions. Most pointed to the need for more money to ensure residents have access to food, housing and other community needs, especially as the District continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. These services were vital in addressing the underlying needs that lead to gun violence, they said.
Leaders from Ward 8 agreed. The city government is going to continue to identify other programs to help young people access job opportunities through preemployment training and other needs, Harper said.
Branch told participants that he was encouraged by what they were saying. He said he thinks Building Blocks DC is helping decrease crime in the region.
“We’re not going to arrest ourselves out of this situation,” Branch said. “We never were.”