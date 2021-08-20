Harper said that the D.C. mayor’s office has been working on providing public health programs, such as Building Blocks DC, an initiative started under Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to lower gun violence by coordinating crime intervention, social services and community outreach in 151 blocks that the city has identified as hot spots for crime. In the past year, the mayor’s office made an initial $15 million investment in gun violence prevention for the city, and the fiscal 2022 budget will include about $59 million for such efforts.