WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
9-5
(nine, five)
5-4
(five, four)
9-6-8
(nine, six, eight)
2-1-8
(two, one, eight)
7-1-9-7
(seven, one, nine, seven)
2-6-8-2
(two, six, eight, two)
7-9-4-0-9
(seven, nine, four, zero, nine)
1-0-9-5-5
(one, zero, nine, five, five)
02-09-27-38-43, Lucky Ball: 13
(two, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
Estimated jackpot: $105 million
