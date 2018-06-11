WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:
5-9
(five, nine)
7-5
(seven, five)
0-6-4
(zero, six, four)
8-8-3
(eight, eight, three)
4-4-7-6
(four, four, seven, six)
3-5-7-8
(three, five, seven, eight)
1-0-8-6-0
(one, zero, eight, six, zero)
3-4-2-7-7
(three, four, two, seven, seven)
04-05-25-36-46, Lucky Ball: 9
(four, five, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty-six; Lucky Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $144 million
Estimated jackpot: $121 million
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.