WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
9-0
(nine, zero)
7-3
(seven, three)
2-3-0
(two, three, zero)
9-2-5
(nine, two, five)
0-5-1-1
(zero, five, one, one)
2-4-9-0
(two, four, nine, zero)
3-7-8-2-1
(three, seven, eight, two, one)
9-7-2-3-9
(nine, seven, two, three, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
13-20-38-45-55, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(thirteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-five; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $121 million
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.