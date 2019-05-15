WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

3-8

(three, eight)

5-9

(five, nine)

7-1-8

(seven, one, eight)

9-2-6

(nine, two, six)

8-1-7-5

(eight, one, seven, five)

1-1-6-9

(one, one, six, nine)

9-6-8-9-3

(nine, six, eight, nine, three)

1-6-1-2-1

(one, six, one, two, one)

Estimated jackpot: $339 million

07-17-33-61-68, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(seven, seventeen, thirty-three, sixty-one, sixty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $250 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.