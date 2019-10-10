WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

8-9

(eight, nine)

0-1-0

(zero, one, zero)

2-9-8-2

(two, nine, eight, two)

2-6-1-5-0

(two, six, one, five, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

