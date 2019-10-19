WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

3-6

(three, six)

3-5-4

(three, five, four)

0-9-1-8

(zero, nine, one, eight)

9-6-6-9-4

(nine, six, six, nine, four)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

