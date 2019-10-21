WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:

1-0

(one, zero)

1-1-9

(one, one, nine)

6-4-9-9

(six, four, nine, nine)

8-1-6-8-2

(eight, one, six, eight, two)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Estimated jackpot: $120 million

