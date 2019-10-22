WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

1-8

(one, eight)

8-7-6

(eight, seven, six)

1-0-1-7

(one, zero, one, seven)

3-9-2-7-8

(three, nine, two, seven, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Estimated jackpot: $120 million

