WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

9-4

(nine, four)

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

7-6-2-0

(seven, six, two, zero)

4-2-9-4-2

(four, two, nine, four, two)

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

Estimated jackpot: $120 million

