WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

3-7

(three, seven)

8-4-0

(eight, four, zero)

3-6-0-5

(three, six, zero, five)

5-0-0-7-7

(five, zero, zero, seven, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $145 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million