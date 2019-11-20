WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

0-9

(zero, nine)

5-7-2

(five, seven, two)

4-1-1-5

(four, one, one, five)

6-7-0-6-6

(six, seven, zero, six, six)

Estimated jackpot: $208 million

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

