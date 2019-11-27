WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

3-8

(three, eight)

9-2-0

(nine, two, zero)

9-9-1-2

(nine, nine, one, two)

3-7-0-3-5

(three, seven, zero, three, five)

Estimated jackpot: $243 million

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.