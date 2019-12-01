WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

7-9

(seven, nine)

0-3-4

(zero, three, four)

5-2-4-5

(five, two, four, five)

5-0-9-9-7

(five, zero, nine, nine, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $266 million

Estimated jackpot: $120 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.