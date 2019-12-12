WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

2-3

(two, three)

1-7-2

(one, seven, two)

1-1-3-0

(one, one, three, zero)

8-4-3-2-2

(eight, four, three, two, two)

Estimated jackpot: $340 million

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.