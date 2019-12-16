WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:

2-0

(two, zero)

8-8-1

(eight, eight, one)

7-2-0-6

(seven, two, zero, six)

3-1-0-6-7

(three, one, zero, six, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $372 million

Estimated jackpot: $160 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.