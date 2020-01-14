WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

9-6

(nine, six)

2-7-9

(two, seven, nine)

6-4-7-1

(six, four, seven, one)

2-9-8-7-2

(two, nine, eight, seven, two)

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

Estimated jackpot: $296 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.