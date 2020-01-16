WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

6-7

(six, seven)

0-3-0

(zero, three, zero)

1-5-5-8

(one, five, five, eight)

9-2-1-6-3

(nine, two, one, six, three)

Estimated jackpot: $103 million

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.