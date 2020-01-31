WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:

1-7

(one, seven)

6-8-6

(six, eight, six)

0-9-4-6

(zero, nine, four, six)

7-2-4-6-2

(seven, two, four, six, two)

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.