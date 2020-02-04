WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

0-2

(zero, two)

2-0-8

(two, zero, eight)

9-3-2-6

(nine, three, two, six)

2-6-9-4-2

(two, six, nine, four, two)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.