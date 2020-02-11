WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

0-6

(zero, six)

1-6-3

(one, six, three)

3-0-9-2

(three, zero, nine, two)

2-8-1-7-2

(two, eight, one, seven, two)

Estimated jackpot: $202 million

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.