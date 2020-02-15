WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

3-1

(three, one)

0-1-1

(zero, one, one)

4-8-0-1

(four, eight, zero, one)

8-3-2-9-5

(eight, three, two, nine, five)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.