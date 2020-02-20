WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

4-7

(four, seven)

0-3-1

(zero, three, one)

2-5-5-3

(two, five, five, three)

7-2-6-2-2

(seven, two, six, two, two)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

