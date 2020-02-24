WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:

8-4

(eight, four)

7-1-8

(seven, one, eight)

2-9-1-4

(two, nine, one, four)

2-2-5-7-3

(two, two, five, seven, three)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.