WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:

9-6

(nine, six)

6-1-2

(six, one, two)

6-5-7-4

(six, five, seven, four)

0-7-2-8-1

(zero, seven, two, eight, one)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.