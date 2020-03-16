WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:

0-1

(zero, one)

0-4-0

(zero, four, zero)

2-1-7-8

(two, one, seven, eight)

1-2-1-5-8

(one, two, one, five, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

