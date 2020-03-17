WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5-7

(five, seven)

0-0-9

(zero, zero, nine)

4-1-9-0

(four, one, nine, zero)

3-3-6-0-7

(three, three, six, zero, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.