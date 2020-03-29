WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

8-9

(eight, nine)

5-6-5

(five, six, five)

5-0-6-2

(five, zero, six, two)

9-7-3-8-2

(nine, seven, three, eight, two)

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

Estimated jackpot: $170 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.