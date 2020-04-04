By Associated Press April 4, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDTWASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Saturday:2-5(two, five)0-6-6(zero, six, six)3-1-5-5(three, one, five, five)1-5-2-5-4(one, five, two, five, four)Estimated jackpot: $127 millionEstimated jackpot: $180 millionCopyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.0 CommentsADADCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy