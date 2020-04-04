WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2-5

(two, five)

0-6-6

(zero, six, six)

3-1-5-5

(three, one, five, five)

1-5-2-5-4

(one, five, two, five, four)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

Estimated jackpot: $180 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.