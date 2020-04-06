WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:

0-9

(zero, nine)

5-9-9

(five, nine, nine)

5-2-1-4

(five, two, one, four)

0-6-0-0-0

(zero, six, zero, zero, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

Estimated jackpot: $190 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.