WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:

1-2

(one, two)

5-2-5

(five, two, five)

2-1-1-6

(two, one, one, six)

4-4-7-7-9

(four, four, seven, seven, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $159 million

Estimated jackpot: $24 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.