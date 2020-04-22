WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

6-9

(six, nine)

4-9-8

(four, nine, eight)

7-2-2-0

(seven, two, two, zero)

4-1-1-4-1

(four, one, one, four, one)

Estimated jackpot: $174 million

Estimated jackpot: $29 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.