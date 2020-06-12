WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:

9-4

(nine, four)

7-7-6

(seven, seven, six)

6-3-2-0

(six, three, two, zero)

4-4-1-0-5

(four, four, one, zero, five)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.