WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

0-2

(zero, two)

6-7-1

(six, seven, one)

6-7-4-5

(six, seven, four, five)

5-8-3-8-1

(five, eight, three, eight, one)

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.