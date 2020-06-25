WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

8-6

(eight, six)

3-4-9

(three, four, nine)

8-8-8-1

(eight, eight, eight, one)

3-8-7-4-7

(three, eight, seven, four, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $44 million

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.