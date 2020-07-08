WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

6-9

(six, nine)

8-6-1

(eight, six, one)

7-2-3-6

(seven, two, three, six)

3-4-1-2-5

(three, four, one, two, five)

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

Estimated jackpot: $69 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.