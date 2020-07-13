WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:

7-0

(seven, zero)

4-0-7

(four, zero, seven)

3-4-9-9

(three, four, nine, nine)

1-5-0-6-3

(one, five, zero, six, three)

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

Estimated jackpot: $87 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.