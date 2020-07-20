WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:

2-1

(two, one)

9-6-2

(nine, six, two)

0-4-0-3

(zero, four, zero, three)

0-4-8-5-7

(zero, four, eight, five, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.