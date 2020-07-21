WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

6-7

(six, seven)

6-6-5

(six, six, five)

2-9-7-4

(two, nine, seven, four)

3-9-2-3-6

(three, nine, two, three, six)

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.