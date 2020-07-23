WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

2-9

(two, nine)

0-8-3

(zero, eight, three)

4-7-4-5

(four, seven, four, five)

5-1-8-8-4

(five, one, eight, eight, four)

Estimated jackpot: $124 million

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.