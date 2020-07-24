WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-2

(eight, two)

4-3

(four, three)

3-1-3

(three, one, three)

3-7-3

(three, seven, three)

4-5-9-3

(four, five, nine, three)

1-2-6-2

(one, two, six, two)

0-1-8-2-4

(zero, one, eight, two, four)

0-9-4-0-4

(zero, nine, four, zero, four)

Estimated jackpot: $124 million

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.