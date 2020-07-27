WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:

2-1

(two, one)

4-2-5

(four, two, five)

0-3-4-9

(zero, three, four, nine)

6-0-3-3-5

(six, zero, three, three, five)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $126 million

