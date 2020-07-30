WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

0-0

(zero, zero)

0-7-7

(zero, seven, seven)

5-5-2-2

(five, five, two, two)

3-0-0-7-3

(three, zero, zero, seven, three)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

