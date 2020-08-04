WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

0-7

(zero, seven)

6-9-9

(six, nine, nine)

2-2-4-0

(two, two, four, zero)

9-5-4-5-5

(nine, five, four, five, five)

Estimated jackpot: $24 million

Estimated jackpot: $147 million

