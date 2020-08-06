WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

4-5

(four, five)

6-1-6

(six, one, six)

8-9-6-4

(eight, nine, six, four)

7-5-9-2-3

(seven, five, nine, two, three)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Estimated jackpot: $158 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.