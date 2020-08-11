WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

0-5

(zero, five)

1-3

(one, three)

5-5-2

(five, five, two)

6-0-0

(six, zero, zero)

3-2-2-1

(three, two, two, one)

5-1-5-2

(five, one, five, two)

6-7-8-3-5

(six, seven, eight, three, five)

3-6-6-0-4

(three, six, six, zero, four)

Estimated jackpot: $24 million

Estimated jackpot: $169 million

