WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

7-7

(seven, seven)

3-8-9

(three, eight, nine)

1-5-1-0

(one, five, one, zero)

6-6-3-8-4

(six, six, three, eight, four)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.